A rape was reported in the 900 block of David Ross Road early Saturday morning.
Purdue police Capt. Song Kang would not disclose the location of the event, but Chief John Cox reportedly told WLFI the assault occurred at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
The rape is under active investigation, with PUPD undergoing interviews about the assault, Kang said.
The Purdue Interfraternity Council president sent a statement to the Exponent Tuesday night saying that the alleged incident is "under investigation" by Purdue police and IFC.
"In light of a recent sexual assault allegation in our community," the statement reads," the Interfraternity Council would first like to express our support to victims and survivors of any form of sexual harassment, abuse or assault. There is no place for sexual misconduct in our community and we are committed to sexual assault prevision and education like this from occurring."