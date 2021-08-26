In 2004, Purdue student DaVida Anderson realized there were no spaces dedicated to supporting or boosting Black women, which were an even smaller population than today.
“(Nothing addressed) the social dynamics of being the only (person of color) in a classroom, or the visual, cultural and invisible differences,” Anderson said.
So she created her own space.
Seventeen years later, Anderson is an administrator at Purdue, and the group she founded continues to flourish.
Strong Sister, Silly Sister is a nonprofit, peer-driven organization that seeks to build community and support female freshmen in making healthy academic and life choices. The primary focus is on Black women and freshmen, but all female students are welcome to join. Strong Sister, Silly Sister meets once a month at the Black Cultural Center for two hours.
“The premise is to recognize that we all strive to be strong sisters, to embrace ethical choices in college and beyond and to become your best self,” Anderson said, “to create a community that is inclusive, that empowers, where everyone feels like they can show up authentically as themselves.”
Ebony Pippens, a student in the College of Liberal Arts and the student co-leader, said that the group’s core values are academic excellence and sisterhood.
Upperclassmen, staff and faculty give younger members tips on how to interact with professors, dress for an interview and use Purdue’s resources. These presentations can take the form of discussions, skits and even fashion shows. Members are encouraged to write and have poetry nights.
“We have a program where young ladies can sign up for a mentor if they want to take that sisterhood to another level with mentorship,” Pippens said. “We want to bring together minority young ladies because it’s such a small community here at Purdue.”
The feedback for the organization has been extremely positive, Pippens said. Students are able to meet like-minded women and become better prepared to succeed academically and pursue career and leadership opportunities, she said.
Several members who joined as freshmen return as facilitators or co-leaders.
Anderson said group members frequently ask how they can give back. “I always say to volunteer,” she replied.
Strong Sister, Silly Sister increases their outreach through social media. They have a blog on their website with a corresponding podcast, covering topics like faith, stress, self-care and mental health. Additionally, they have an Instagram account where they post meeting times and videos.
“I think (the organization’s) existence shows that they’re fulfilling a need,” said Juanita Crider, the program advisor for the BCC and a professor of Women and Gender Studies.
“Especially in an environment that is predominantly (white and) male. I think it’s important that freshmen women start off the year positively and that they see they’re not alone, that there are people who care.”
Strong Sister, Silly Sister is hosting their annual introductory meeting at the BCC on Friday from 6-8 p.m. They meet every month in the same location.