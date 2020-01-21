Researchers at Purdue are working on a device that increases the difficulty of creating counterfeit prescription drugs.
The "security tag" being worked on is an edible silk film that displays small patterns when examined under a microscope, according to a Purdue press release. The tag would be a part of each individual pill or capsule to verify the legitimacy of the drug.
"Every single tag is unique, offering a much higher level of security," said Young Kim, an associate professor in Purdue’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, in the press release.
The tags are able to be consumed with the pill. The authentication technique being used is called "physical unclonable functions," and this is the first time it has been utilized in an edible form.
The patterns displayed are not static, generating differently at different times, making the tags difficult for a counterfeiter to recreate.
Researchers are also working on creating a smartphone app to be used by consumers and pharmacies to determine whether or not drugs that contain this film are counterfeit or not.
"Our concept is to use a smartphone to shine an LED light on the tag and take a picture of it," said Jung Woo Leem, a postdoctoral associate in biomedical engineering at Purdue. "The app then identifies if the medicine is genuine or fake."
The tags have the potential to not only verify that a drug is not counterfeit, but they could also carry additional information such as the expiration date and dosage.
Currently these tags can last for two months, and the researchers are working on extending that time period.