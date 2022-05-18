An older black man on oxygen was rolled down the line of well wishers in his wheelchair, crying as he shook hands with past servicemen, reporters and others from the cheering crowd.
“Thank you,” he said weakly to each of them, through his tears.
Tuesday night was emotional for the veterans who returned from their Honor Flight in Lafayette. The program takes veterans from the Lafayette area to Washington D.C. to tour various war memorials and sights and provide a proper welcome back.
As the sun set, the airplane took a lap around the Purdue airport while green fire trucks with red and yellow flashing lights squirted water over the plane. When the plane stopped at 9 p.m., friends, families and neighbors cheered and waved both little and big American flags as those returning walked down the lit stairs of the plane.
“The feeling of your neighbors and family being here and thanking you,” 75-year-old Vietnam veteran Leonard Wilson said, “it’s heartwarming.”
Hundreds had gathered at the Purdue airport to wait for the veterans. The Red Salvation Army gave out coffee, soda and water. Honor guards stood with rifles and flags, while the Jefferson High School band played "the Star Spangled Banner."
Even the local Boy Scouts were there. Tim Lacey, the Scout leader, said one of the boys had a family member on the flight, so they were there to support them.
The veterans are part of a number of different organizations, from the Corvette Club to the Lions Club. Lions Club President Vicky Klein said two Lions are Vietnam veterans. Cindy Beckman, a member of the Lions Club, was there to show her appreciation.
“We’re just very proud of our Lions,” Beckman said. “Our veterans need to be recognized.”
Volunteers of the Mary T. Klinker organization also attended to show their support, including Christina Loveless, who said this was a “way to give them a proper welcoming home,” and that she hopes this helps the Vietnam veterans psychologically counter the damage of how many were greeted when they originally returned from that war.
Gail Gripe, a "guardian" on the trip, said the veteran she was with saw his friends’ names on a memorial and traced his finger across them.
“It was a special thing,” she said, “and a great experience for me.”
The veterans could not agree more.
“It was a total journey, one that I never got to do,” said Donald Lombardi, a 74-year-old veteran.
“Everybody was tremendously amazing,” veteran Larry Witty said. “It was a great time experiencing stories from a lot of people and seeing wonderful memories.”
“It was a wonderful flight,” said Curtis Barrett, a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran. “The World War II memorial is the best thing sitting there.”
“Everyone on the flight saw things they’ve never seen before,” Wilson said. “I really encourage every veteran to make this trip.”