Purdue Dining & Culinary made a notable change to the dinner options available to students with meal plans. Starting Jan. 10, the Windsor Dining Court will no longer be serving dinner and will now close at 4:00 p.m.
“Please note that these are not closures, rather temporary adjustments to dining hours,” Director of Purdue Dining, Cara Powell, said in an email.
The exact reason for this change was not specified, and student dining employees were asked to not share any information on this topic with The Exponent.
“If the Purdue Exponent reaches out to any of you asking for comments regarding the Windsor operation hours changes, please refrain from commenting,” Madison Tarter, a dining hall supervisor at Windsor, said to her staff.
These changes will continue to be in effect until at least Feb. 4, according to a mass email sent by Purdue Dining and Culinary.
Powell did not give a specific reason for the changes.
“Each semester Purdue Dining & Culinary reviews our offerings based on staff availability and prior semester demand,” Powell said. “At this time, we have re-deployed staff in the highest utilization areas.”
Powell did not specify where the staff has been re-deployed or for how long students can expect this change to last.
Many students learning about this closure suspected its causes were related to staffing shortages.
“I hope it’s not dining hall staff shortages,” junior in the College of Engineering Andrew Darmody said. “I suspect that’s probably the case.”
Heather Shrote, a junior in the College of Engineering, said that no matter the reason for the change, she sees it as a limitation of her dining options.
“It’s just one less place we can go, and I’m not sure if it’s staffing or what,” Shrote said.
Students appear to have widely varying opinions about Windsor’s reduced hours.
“I mean, it’s disappointing, but of course I have other options,” Brady Stinson-Smith said, a junior in the College of Engineering.
Stinson-Smith said that, in his opinion, Windsor was one of the two best dining court options for dinner, along with Wiley.
Meanwhile, some students frequent Windsor so rarely that they are unaware of these changes.
“Well, that’s news to me,” Darmody said about the closure after he turned away from the locked Windsor doors. “ I don’t go to Windsor very much.”
Andrew Colsten, a freshman in the College of Science, said he was devastated by this news.
“It is sad, heartbreaking, if you will,” Colston said. “I wanted my burrito bowl.”