A four-story, 80-unit apartment is being built onto the almost-100-year-old building on the corner of Russell and 4th streets.
Demolitions on the inside of the building began about a month ago, property owner Mike Cates said at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
The apartments themselves will be available to the whole student body when it opens for leasing, he said.
Barry Knechtel, a registered architect with KJG Architecture, said the building will hopefully be ready to lease to students beginning in fall 2024.
The design of the apartments themselves will be around the 1930s building in an L shape. An elevator will be at the corner of the L, and a disability accessibility ramp will be added to the front porch.
Window wells will be built around the base of the building to bring light into the basement area.
A small lobby with a few study rooms will also be built inside.
“The apartment units are small, but fantastically unique,” Knechtel said. "I think we have more unit types in this building than I’ve ever done.”
Each floor is different, so the variety of rooms will be much larger. Overall, there will be about 30 different unit designs.
“We’ve been able to maintain and preserve the fireplace,” Knechtel said, “and incorporate that into one of the units. Obviously it wouldn't be functional, but I’m pretty proud of how it’s gonna turn out.”
Cates has been working with city staff for the past three years to try to get the apartment construction approved.
“This process started three years ago,” Cates said. “Started out pretty collegiately then got a little controversial and got pretty confrontational and then became very collaborative.”
Those confrontational steps happen during normal negotiations, Cates said, and he’s happy with the final result.
The original plan for the new apartments included demolition of the entire building and rebuilding a new apartment complex. After that petition was filed, the West Lafayette Historical Preservation Commission sent a letter about the want to preserve the part of the building that was built in 1930.
Historical Preservation Commission President Aaron Thompson said that, during negotiations, their main charge was to protect that original structure.
“Everything to the right of the front door was a late 1960s, early 1970s addition,” Thompson said while gesturing to that part of the building. “It’s not original … The exterior of this building was really what was standing out, the architectural features, the design, but then it was also connected to the history of the people who lived in the house.”
The preservation commission and architect team, led by Knechtel, began discussions to find a middle ground.
“We went through three or four major redesigns for this process,” Thompson said. “And it really was a huge investment for the owner to put into the design to get something that will respect the historical structure while also allowing them to provide additional student housing which we all know we need.”
The discussions ultimately ended with a plan that left all parties satisfied, but there were multiple hurdles, such as financial viability for the owner.
“So that was always in the background, but then preserving the most important architectural elements,” Knechtel pointed to the tower where the front door was. “This tower on the outside, the windows. We had to make sure that the apartments fit well into the existing framework.”
But to fit within the framework, the architects found another challenge.
During design investigations to find the best way to preserve the 1930s structure, architect Ben Ross with Ratio Design in Indianapolis found old photographs that showed a separate, older structure that had been built over during the past century.
“We found a building within a building,” Thompson said.
That was a challenge to work around, Knechtel said, but they were able to come up with a solution.
The construction also includes six surface, off-street parking spaces.
During discussions of the project at the May West Lafayette city council meeting, Ryan Munden, an attorney with Reiling Teder & Schrier, said there will be up to 100 overall beds, which is an increase of 37 beds from the original fraternity house, according to the meeting’s minutes.
City council President Peter Bunder said this was West Lafayette’s second adaptive reuse project, and it’s larger than the first one on Vine Street.
The city council overall said the project was admirable and that campus needed the new housing this project would offer. Every council member voted yes, except David Sanders, who abstained, and Gerald Thomas, who was absent.
“We’re naming this Revive 314,” Cates said in reference to the address of the building, 314 Russell St. “Rejuvenate, restore, rebuild, bring back to life, and that’s what we’re doing here at this site.”