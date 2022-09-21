Under the hot sun, an eager crowd gathered together in the Riehle Plaza this Sunday, many taking pictures with Jedis and Princesses, some getting face paint and balloon animals for the thirtieth annual Hunger Hike.
The Hunger Hike fundraises money for the Lafayette Urban Ministry, Food Finders and the St. Thomas Aquinas Haitian Ministry in an effort to fight hunger locally, regionally and globally.
The Lafayette Urban Ministry intends to use the funds for their food banks and their food distribution programs.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet anniversary - bitter because you’re still fighting against hunger, but sweet that the community is still supporting this for thirty years,” said Wes Tillett, the executive director of the Lafayette Urban Ministry.
Food Finders intends to use the funds to provide food through a variety of programs, from a mobile pantry to food banks, to support hunger-related issues in the North Central Indiana area.
“At the time of COVID, the need soared, and it hasn’t gone back down. This is really concerning to me. Just as people were going back to work, inflation and high gas prices hit. This past month, we had an all-time record high in our fresh food pantry,” said Katie Bunder, the CEO of Food Finders.
Bunder said money is the most important resource Food Finders can receive to help the citizens of Indiana.
“We usually receive around $30,000 from the Hunger Hike. It’s essential because sometimes we receive a grant and we can only put it into a shipment of milk or a truck worth of food – with the Hunger Hike, we can put it where it's needed most,” Bunder said.
Another organization receiving funds from this event was the St. Thomas Aquinas Ministry. The Ministry is located on the Purdue campus and has a sister parish in Delatte, Haiti.
“There is a need everywhere, but (Haiti) has been having extremely high inflation, like 40 percent. They have come out of some major hurricanes, and it’s a dire situation there,” said Mary King, the director of communications at St. Thomas.
The goal was to raise $100,000 and according to Tillett, the Hunger Hike has accomplished that objective. The funds raised are distributed equally between the three organizations.
The Hike started with multiple activity stations and events.
The event kicked off with a Zumba class, boosting the energy of the participants with dynamic pop songs. Live music from the Rat Pak Mobile DJs filled the plaza as people traveled around the plaza to take part in a variety of activities, from taking pictures with Purdue Pete to face painting.
Tillet started off the speeches, speaking on the gravity of the 30th anniversary of the Hunger Hike. Reverend Hillary Cooke gave an inspirational blessing on the event, asking God to help those in need, as many people in the crowd lowered their heads in prayer. Finally, Indiana State Rep. Sheila Klinker and her daughter, Kelly Jacobs sang a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
Among the crowd was the Purdue Crew Team who had their boat on display for the event.
“As a coach, it's my obligation to get the team growing holistically,” said Jason Mitchell, the assistant coach for the Purdue crew team. “Wherever they’re from, we can give back to the community. We spread the word on campus, and fundraise for the organizations.”
110 members of the Purdue Crew Team led the hike, carrying their boat to the Purdue Boat House which was the turnaround point for the walk.
The Women’s Basketball coach, Katie Gearlds, represented the team at the Hike. Due to NCAA regulations, the team was required to have a day off.
“We will do our hike later this week as a team, I am happy to represent our team, and anything we can do to give back to this city is important,” Gearlds said.