Freshly made pan de muertos, bright pink- and blue-colored paper and framed family photos typically adorn the ofrendas made for Día de los Muertos.
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday centered around remembering those who have died.
Families build ofrendas out of objects and photos of dead family members in order to honor and remember them.
Juan Carlos Verduzco, a member of the Latin Graduate Student Organization, talked about the purpose of the holiday.
“Día de los Muertos is a very important tradition in Mexico because it’s a day of remembrance,” he said. “It’s a day where you celebrate the life of people that are no longer with us.”
The holiday traditionally takes place on the first two days of November and is celebrated by the Latin community all over the world.
Oliver Bonilla, a junior in the College of Science, is planning to build an ofrenda for his uncle.
“(My uncle) recently passed away earlier this past year,” Bonilla said. “Creating an altar for him or just having a picture or stuff to remember him will be a good thing to not forget (him) and remember his whole life.”
Because some are so far from home, the Latino Cultural Center hosts a Día de los Muertos celebration every year. Student organizations are invited to set up an altar and join in on the celebration.
Victor Pacheco, a senior in the College of Science and member of Delta Phi Rho, has plans to celebrate at Purdue.
“Our organization, Delta Phi Rho, which is a Latino fraternity here on campus, will be making an altar at the event,” he said. “We’ll be making our own ofrenda, so that’s kind of how I’ll be celebrating it this year, especially since I won’t be able to do it with my family close by.”
The LCC’s Día de los Muertos event will be held in the Purdue Memorial Union’s North and South ballrooms on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature foods, crafts, live performances and a handful of other activities.
“The Día de los Muertos event ... is inviting to every organization on campus,” Pacheco said. “A lot of the Latino organizations here tend to have an altar just to show their own memories of the people and individuals that they love.”