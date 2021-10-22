Friday
NEARLY NAKED MILE
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mortar Board Desk #16, Krach Learning Center.
Students will have the opportunity to run “nearly naked” with minimum dress requirement of your typical swimsuit through Purdue’s campus on Friday. Participation is free, but clothing and monetary donations are encouraged. RSVP on Boilerlink.
BOO AT THE ZOO
Noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at Columbian Park Zoo, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette.
Enjoy animal viewing, a penguin-themed scavenger hunt, a kids’ costume contest, decorated pumpkins, selfie stations, games, candy stops and a Halloween train ride. The event is from Friday to Sunday. To purchase tickets, go to universe.com.
THELMA AND THE SLEAZE
8 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Nashville native rock band Thelma and the Sleaze come to perform at Carnahan Hall. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.
Saturday
BLACK CULTURAL CENTER FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY
Noon to 5 p.m. at the Black Cultural Center.
Visit the BCC for tours, food, games and more. Admission is free.
PUMPKIN PARTY
3 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.
Enjoy hot dogs, s’mores and hot chocolate. Walk the trail to watch Wolf Park’s ambassador animals enjoy their seasonal pumpkin treats. Staff will be stationed along the trail to answer any questions. To book a reservation, go to wolfpark.org.
TRUNK OR TREAT
4 to 6 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 3610 S. 18th St., Lafayette.
Come out dressed in your best Halloween costume to Christ United Methodist Church’s trunk or treat.
WITCHES NIGHT OUT
4 to 8 p.m. at Leaping Leopard Antiques, 2145 S. 4th St., Lafayette.
Come in your best witch costume and enjoy products from guest vendors.
Sunday
ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL AND TRUNK OR TREAT
4 to 7 p.m. at Crestview Community Church, 1400 Ortman Lane, Lafayette.
From 4 to 7 p.m. there will be bounce houses, pony rides, face painting, music, games, food and more! Trunk or Treating will take place through out the event, so come dressed in your best costume. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.
HOUSE OF BONZ, A HALLOWEEN PARTY
7 to 10 p.m. at Thomas Duncan Community Hall, 619 Ferry St., Lafayette.
Come for an adult Halloween bash with food, music and more. The event is $20 per person and proceeds go to the preservation of the Thomas Duncan Community Hall.
Tuesday
EUCHRE NIGHT
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St. West Lafayette.
This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be available if space allows! Check in at 6:30 p.m. and play starts around 7 p.m. Register at https://trcbbco.typeform.com/EUCHRESBACK.
Thursday
PURDUE BASEBALL’S HALLOWEEN BASH
6 p.m. at Alexander Field.
Purdue baseball is inviting fans of all ages back to Alexander Field for the return of the program’s Halloween Bash, an event that will feature trick-or-treating on the field following a three-inning costume scrimmage.
KING LEAR
7:30 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
In a contemporary update of Shakespeare’s gripping familial tragedy, the legendary Sir Ian McKellen delivers a masterful turn as the aging king seized by madness. To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
7:30 p.m. at Civic Theatre of Lafayette, 313 N 5th St., Lafayette.
A tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The show runs from Thursday to Nov. 6. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
SCOTTY MCREERY LIVE
7:30 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N Sixth St., Lafayette.
American country singer and winner of the 2011 season of “American Idol” Scotty Mcreery comes to Lafayette for the night. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.