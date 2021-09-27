Kim Haas, TV producer and host of PBS’ “Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas,” is coming to campus Monday as part of the official National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration events, co-sponsored by the Latino and Black Cultural Centers and other schools in the Interdisciplinary Studies.
After completing her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Spanish, the Philadelphia native began traveling to Spanish-speaking countries, where she realized that the reality of these countries was very different from what was being portrayed in the media.
“I was learning more about these different countries and their African roots. I got increasingly interested, but yet I’m watching Spanish language television, and I don’t see anybody who looks like me,” Haas said.
There was a lack of representation of Afro-Latinos and their contributions in the media, she said.
“They’ve contributed so much, despite incredible challenges, despite the systemic racism, the incredible oppression, the lack of value of their lives, the visibility. I’m inspired by these communities because they keep going, they keep creating, with incredible resilience, despite just incredible odds.”
Haas said she and the Afro-Latinos she was meeting in these countries deserved to be represented, so she decided to create a television program highlighting and celebrating their contributions, while also exploring her love for languages, culture and travel.
“I’m going to create the kind of show that I think is really lacking, and that gives honor and significance to the Afro-Latino experience,” Haas said.
In Jersey City, where she now resides, Haas reached out to the local PBS affiliate to pitch her idea. To her surprise, the network agreed to pick it up.
It was then up to her and her crew to reach out to different tourism boards in Latin American countries to see which would support her endeavors.
“It took a long time to try and get support, but I just believed in it, and I believed in honoring these communities and how important their contributions are,” Haas said.
Eventually, Costa Rica answered her call.
Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas will feature two episodes focusing on Afro-Costa Rican culture and history in San Jose and Limón and air on WFYIDT 3 on September 28th at 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. The Monday event will feature a special screening of one of these episodes.
Haas said she’s excited to share these stories with Purdue students and faculty.
“I was so grateful for the invitation to speak. Purdue has a wonderful reputation, so it’s a real honor and anytime I have been given an opportunity to speak to folks,” Haas said. “Whether it’s two or two hundred, it’s a real opportunity to share what I see as the glory of Afro-Latinos and the incredible contributions that Afro-Latinos have made.”
Haas and her team were meant to continue their travels and shoot additional episodes in Brazil, but those plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Next year, they hope to be able to continue with their travel plans and film in all Latin American countries. In the meantime, Haas plans to continue spreading her message and engaging in meaningful conversations with communities like Purdue.
“I’m really excited, and I hope everyone turns out, so they can learn more about Latin America, and learn about how expansive it is and not just seeing one perspective,” Haas said.
“If I can do my part, whatever that is, in honoring and valuing and helping to get that representation, I’m pleased to do it.”
The event will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the Electrical Engineering building, and those interested can RSVP on the LCC website here.