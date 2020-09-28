Purdue University Parking confiscated an electric longboard “turned into a train engine” outside of Wilmeth Active Learning Center last week, according to Purdue police crime logs.
Students have reported seeing an electric longboard modified to resemble the Boilermaker Special zoom around campus earlier this semester. It was unclear as of Sunday whether the one board police confiscated and the one students have seen around campus are the same board.
When PUPD officers spoke to the owner of the board, “We commented on what an awesome-looking skateboard that was,” PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
Crime logs stated the board was plugged into a power supply outside the south entrance of WALC and locked to a bench. Purdue Parking Services confiscated the board for a parking violation and reported it to the police at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Kang said the owner of the board was violating rules regarding parking skateboards by locking the board to a bench rather than an official bike rack.
A bike or board can be confiscated or ticketed if it is locked to a bench or a tree, or if it is blocking any entrances, Kang said.
He said the owner of the board was issued a parking ticket for the violation.
“Once the ticket has been paid, (the skateboard) will be released to the owner anyway,” Kang said.
Purdue Parking was not available for comment, as the office is closed on weekends.
If you or someone you know is the owner of an electric longboard modified to look like the Boilermaker Special, please contact The Exponent at campus@purdueexponent.org.