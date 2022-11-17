Of the more than hundred social media comments The Exponent has received since the postponement of Sex in the Dark, almost everyone disapproved the decision.
“Keep your religion off my body,” one Instagram commenter said, aiming at the religious group that vocalized its disdain for the event.
“Religion has no place in determining the outcome of safety-driven, educational events — especially at a public university,” another said.
Sex in the Dark, an event at which students can ask anonymous questions to two “sex experts,” was postponed after Boiler Catholics complained the event promotes premarital sex and hookup culture.
The event was first advertised on the Purdue Student Union Board’s Instagram page last week as an anonymous, lights-out event in which students can ask their “deepest, darkest” questions about sex. Participants could also enter a drawing to win a sex toy.
The event would have happened on Wednesday at 7 p.m., but by Monday afternoon, it was taken off Boilerlink and the advertisement was removed from Instagram.
“I am very disappointed to say that the event has been canceled because of the controversies that it has caused,” a PSUB director said in an email to The Exponent. “Purdue administrators have given in to the mob and have forced us to no longer put on the event.”
The director described the event as a “sex-education program,” rather than the raunchy promotion of unsafe sex that members of Boiler Catholics perceived it as.
Student response
Students and community members voiced outrage on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and even YikYak. The general consensus was an overwhelming support for sexual health and safety education and an unwillingness to allow religion to dictate events at a public university.
One Facebook commenter argued sexual education events like Sex in the Dark are “exactly what prevents the ignorance that Boiler Catholics” believes such events promote.
Robert Spilker, a doctoral candidate in the College of Engineering, copied The Exponent in an email sent Wednesday night to Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim, her executive assistant Joanna Sharp and PSUB’s president and marketing director.
Spilker asked why the event was canceled, arguing the event doesn’t promote unsafe sex practices as members of Boiler Catholics assumed.
“Research shows across the board that access to more knowledge about the act of sex and sexual relationships allows people to make informed decisions and engage with sex far more safely than those from whom knowledge was withheld,” he wrote. “Note that I am not providing evidence for these claims — I suspect the Boiler Catholics did not either.
“As such, I hope my claims are treated with the same validity.”
Boiler Catholics President Josie Haydock said one of the reasons the club is against the event is that it isn’t inclusive to religious students who don’t engage in premarital sex.
“I notice that the Purdue University Ski & Snowboard Club takes two trips out west each year,” Spilker wrote. “Please cancel these, as they are not inclusive to students who do not ski or snowboard (before marriage).”
Why was Sex in the Dark postponed?
Spilker's email was forwarded to Director of Student Activities and Organizations Martia King, who said she is the one who canceled the event, but not because of Boiler Catholics.
"The postponement, like for many events, was to better the event, and in this case we want to make a greater impact on the student body," she wrote in her email response to Spilker, forwarded to The Exponent Thursday morning. "This event will happen in the spring and our goal is to increase the number of people as well as the scale of the event."
King told the Exponent in a Tuesday email that she postponed the event, but didn’t answer when asked what the event would entail and why it was postponed.
Haydock and Boiler Catholics treasurer Drew Bergeon said Tuesday that the organization sent an email to the Dean of Students Office Saturday afternoon, requesting the event be canceled.
Haydock said the group received a response Monday morning saying the event was “postponed due to collective circumstances.”
But Sermersheim replied to Spilker’s Wednesday night email saying that neither she nor her office was involved in the decision.
Sermersheim didn't respond to The Exponents original requests for comment, but when asked via email to confirm whether she received and replied to an email from Boiler Catholics, she said the claim is “not accurate.”
Haydock declined to provide a copy of the emails sent to and from the dean’s office to protect their privacy, and the dean’s office didn’t return a Tuesday phone call for comment.
Boiler Catholics didn’t reach out to PSUB to learn more about the event before asking the dean’s office to cancel it.
“We knew they wouldn’t see our perspective,” Bergeon said.
PSUB didn’t reply to two phone calls asking for more details on the event’s content. The director who emailed The Exponent stopped responding when asked the same thing.
What is Sex in the Dark?
Sex Discussed Here! is an organization that gives sex education presentations at colleges, high schools, conferences and businesses across the country, according to its website. Sex in the Dark is a program focused on answering questions students may be too embarrassed to ask in other settings, hence the dark. Topics include sexual pleasure, communication and consent, anatomy, safe sex practices and sexual identity, according to Boston University Student Health Services.
The group has made more than 1,000 presentations in 47 states and has visited more than 200 universities, including Ohio State University and the University of Illinois.
It even visited Purdue in 2020, hosting Sex in the Dark virtually because of the pandemic.
Why the controversy?
Haydock said members of Boiler Catholics, a student organization sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Church in West Lafayette, brought Sex in the Dark to her attention last week after seeing a large banner for it on campus.
“Many students were worried that the event was promoting premarital sex and hookup culture,” Haydock said. “Students were upset that student activity fees may be funding this event.”
The PSUB director, who requested anonymity for fear of losing her position within PSUB, said the the event was too vital to postpone.
“I think it is important that students get the information they deserve about sex in a safe environment,” she said, “and the message that administrators are sending is that they don’t really care about (sexual education and safety).”
But Boiler Catholics said that isn’t the case.
“I absolutely agree that civil discussion about sex is what we need,” Bergeon said. “This event is not similar to civil discussions that have happened in the past.”
Bergeon said Boiler Catholics hosts a monthly “healthy relationships talk” in which they discuss healthy sexual habits among other things. Those talks are held with the lights on, without anonymity, Bergeon added.
He said unsafe sexual practices encouraged by events like Sex in the Dark lead to sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies.
However, Sex Discussed Here! dedicates multiple pages of its website to topics like sexual assault prevention, consent and STIs.
Haydock said the event isn’t “all-inclusive,” because it doesn’t consider religious students who don’t engage in premarital sex, but Sex Discussed Here!’s website says that its presentations “are also relevant to both students who are sexually active and those who are choosing abstinence.”