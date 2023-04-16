Lines of volunteers stretch across the sidewalks of the Purdue Mall, shoveling soy, rice and dried vegetables into bags to pack into boxes The loud sound of a bell chimes out when a box is finished and the voices of the over 300 volunteers clamor along with it, cheering every time they complete a box.
This is Hammer Down Hunger, an event during the College of Agriculture’s Ag Week. Their goal is to package 60,000 meals in 3 hours, a task that seems daunting but with all the hardworking volunteers and the dedicated members of AG Week, this goal is something that is quite reachable.
“Every year it gets a bit bigger and better,” said Abigail Powell, a senior in the College of Agriculture and the president of Ag Week. “We are literally led by 20 students, so it takes us a whole school year to plan it.”
Ag Week, according to Powell, is about educating people on agriculture, technology and how a small amount of farmers feed the entire population.
“Today we are focused on the number one thing farmers do, and that’s feed the world,” Powell said.
Powell and other Ag Week members have influenced students outside the College of Agriculture to help reach their goal. Over 300 volunteers signed up to participate in the event, either working for an hour in the 3-hour period or choosing to stay the entire time. Yumi Colombo, a sophomore at the College of Liberal Arts, is one of those people.
Colombo, in the middle of sealing bags, said that she’s out volunteering with her friend, Nina Graziano, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture, to earn service hours for her sorority.
“We love the College of Ag,” Colombo said. “I also love packing food, I do it at home. I love it. I still have a little error in my (food packaging) but I’m really trying hard.”
Part of the many goals of Ag Week that Powell and other members of Ag Week spoke about was getting the entire campus involved in the College of Agriculture and educating those that might not know that much about the purpose of farmers and the significance of the College.
“I’m ignorant on Ag,” Colombo said, of the overall impact of Ag Week. “My favorite part of the week was the booths. I like to learn about all the different things and the different companies. I just think it’s fun!”
Arlene Polar Piñero, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture and a member of Ag Week, discussed this importance when talking about the impact of, specifically, the Hammer Down Hunger Event. Because she is in a lesser-talked about major, Polar Piñero expressed the importance of having other colleges and departments within the University become involved and how Hammer Down Hunger was a great event that Ag Week hosted.
“I’ve learned a lot from this group of people,” Polar Piñero said, “and my mission is to get other departments that don’t feel as involved in the College of Ag to be represented at Ag Week.”
“I think this is one of the biggest activities that we’ve done that is representative of the college but it’s for all of Purdue,” she added, gesturing to the rows of volunteers behind her. “We encourage other colleges to come over and share a little and learn. It’s an amazing way to get general knowledge.”
Sure enough, a good amount of the volunteers come from all over. While some volunteers could not speak for long, some mentioned that they were in a range of colleges, from the College of Liberal Arts to the College of Science.
“We were hoping this year to grab more people’s attention and have them come to the mall. But I think overall a mixture of our hard work and the weather has made this the best week ever,” Powell said. “We have been able to reach more people than expected.”