The Tippecanoe County Health Department’s table at this year’s Rainbow Callout was offering free informational brochures, condoms, stickers and the monkey pox vaccine.
Members of the TCHD’s community outreach team directed students wanting the vaccine to the health department’s mobile unit outside. Nurses walked students through filling out the proper forms before delivering the jab.
Tippecanoe county health officer Dr. Greg Loomis said the health department originally brought 35 doses to the event, but needed an additional 100 before the opening speakers kicked off the callout.
Members of the LGBTQ community, such as Akshat Poddutoori, a student in the College of Science, said while there was only a very small chance they would contract the virus, they knew they were still at risk.
“In general, the LGBT population would want to seek out any available vaccines or safeguards against (diseases),” Poddutoori said. “You want to be able to prevent those kinds of things.”
Loomis said the LGBTQ community, especially in Tippecanoe County, was taking the virus seriously and that they trusted the science.
The county health department travels to other events in the community, including the Lafayette farmer’s market every week. At Lafayette’s pride festival, OUTfest, they administered 53 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
Loomis was a neurosurgeon in the 1980s, where he said he saw the AIDS pandemic “stigmatize the gay community.” Taking efforts to prevent something like that in his own community, Loomis pointed to a red welt on his forearm where he’d recently been poked.
“I got the monkeypox vaccine to set an example in the (medical) community,” Loomis said. “I’ve seen what happens when an affected community becomes stigmatized; it’s a death nail to public health.”