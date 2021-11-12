The Native American Education and Cultural Center is hosting four events this week for Native American Heritage Month.
The first event is holiday card making on Tuesday. Students and other guests are invited to join members of the Society for Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science and members of the American Indian Science Engineering Society for a festive night at the NAECC.
Those feeling creative and wanting to learn how to join SACNAS and AISES can register for the 6-8 p.m. event on the NAECC website.
The next NAHM and holiday-themed event will be held virtually on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when Native American author, educator and entrepreneur Lisa Platero Brown leads a cooking demonstration with holiday recipes from her cookbook.
Brown is the author of "The Living Full Cookbook: Making Family Meals Abundantly Good" and founder of the Living Full Company, a home and lifestyle brand, according to the NAECC website. Food is central to Brown, who grew up on the New Mexico Navajo reservation "where family meals were more than food."
Those interested can find the Zoom link on the NAECC website.
Member of the Akwesasne Mohawk tribe Margaret Jacobs will Zoom in virtually to put on a craft demonstration Thursday at 7 p.m. in an event held in collaboration with the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indian Art.
Jacobs is the Eiteljorg Museum's Artist-in-Residence Program's featured artist for November, according to the NAECC website. She uses sculpture, jewelry and drawings to explore the relationships between nature and the man-made.
Those interested need to pre-register at the NAECC website for confirmation details, and supplies will be provided.
Check our website throughout the week to see our coverage of the Brown and Jacobs events.