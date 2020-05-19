Days after Provost Jay Akridge announced the fall’s compressed schedule, an announcement in Purdue Today explained more of what the coming semester will look like and how employees' salaries will be affected.
Beyond shifting in-class instruction to remote learning after Thanksgiving Break, the post-finals week schedule also looks different than past years. Final exams end Dec. 12, according to the new calendar, with commencement occurring the next day.
There’s been no word as to what winter commencement will look like yet from the University administration.
Two days after commencement, on Dec. 15, grades are due.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed via email that some sort of “dead week” would exist in the fall, wherein faculty are advised not to assign exams or large projects right before finals week begins.
The alternative calendar notes that faculty and staff end their year on Dec. 22, even though grades are due about a week before.
There won’t be any change to an individual’s pay for academic or fiscal year faculty and staff, the announcement reads. The time between Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 will be “considered paid leave to make up for lost holidays and paid breaks due to the compressed calendar” for academic year staff and faculty.
In Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ video update on April 3, he acknowledged that several changes would be made to preserve Purdue’s finances, including a pause on the pay raises expected this summer.
“I’ll tell you right now, that the pay raises that we intended to make starting in July will have to be postponed indefinitely,” Daniels said in the video. “If things improve enough, maybe we can put them in place before next fiscal year is over, but no promises, because none of us can see the future.”
Doty confirmed this week that the 3% merit raises expected are on pause, not cancelled.
He further confirmed that the hiring freeze is still in effect, but an exception procedure exists for hiring employees. The University also has many new faculty hired before the freeze who will start in the fall, Doty said.