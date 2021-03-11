The Purdue University Veterinary Hospital continues to perform declawing operations on cats, despite local pet-care specialists’ condemnation of the practice and Purdue’s own discouragement of it.
The hospital supports the American Veterinary Medical Association’s opposition to declawing, but maintains that special circumstances can be considered when discussing the procedure with prospective clients, the public affairs director for the College of Veterinary Medicine said in a statement to The Exponent.
“A final decision is made based on the specific issues involved in the particular case and the clinician’s professional judgment regarding what is best for the individual patient’s overall health and welfare,” public affairs director Kevin Doerr said, “including the importance of preserving the human-animal bond for the patient and client.”
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals defines cat declawing on their website as “the amputation of the last digital bone, including the nail bed and claw, on each front toe.” The procedure is often done to prevent cats from scratching at surfaces, which is a natural behavior.
Declawing is already illegal in several European nations, as well as other countries like Brazil and Australia. The U.S., however, is playing catch-up; New York is the only state with legislation banning the practice.
Erin Roberts, an animal care manager at Loving Heart Animal Shelter in Lafayette, said she believes if laws are going to change, mindsets must change first.
And that’s where the problem lies.
It’s usually the cat’s owner who pushes for the procedure, not the veterinarian, said Kaitlin Wallace, a registered veterinary technician at Petsburgh Pet Care in Lafayette. Petsburgh provides alternative options like scratching posts and nail caps, and those solutions achieve the same results as declawing without the stress of the surgical procedure, Wallace said.
“In the cats that we see, maybe only 15-20% actually aren’t able to (manage alternative options),” Wallace said.
Petsburgh stopped practicing declawing altogether at the beginning of this year after an influx of new clients requested the procedure be done to their cats. Similar to Purdue’s stance, they would perform the procedure only as a last-ditch effort to avoid euthanizing a cat.
But even before banning the practice, the hospital never recommended and actively discouraged the procedure, even stipulating that it would not declaw elderly cats, Wallace said.
“It is a painful process and a long recovery,” Wallace said. “If we were doing a declaw, it was on a very young (cat) so that they can recover quickly.”
In addition to the long recovery time and pain a cat endures while getting declawed, there is also a rash of long-term negative health and behavioral effects.
Roberts said declawing causes more problems than it fixes.
“A lot of times when you declaw a cat it might solve a scratching problem, but now that cat’s more likely to bite people,” Roberts said. “It’s more likely to not use the litter box.”
Shelter cats will sometimes be adopted only to end up right back at the shelter because their new owner declawed them and can’t deal with an unfriendly cat in pain, she said. Roberts tells prospective new cat owners that if they’re not prepared for a cat who scratches, then they’re probably not prepared for a cat at all.
“We don’t advertise this, but we have a policy that we don’t adopt to people who write on the application that they’re going to declaw the cat,” Roberts said.
Though she doesn’t believe that the mindset on declawing has changed too much among animal owners in Indiana, Roberts said the way veterinarians are thinking about it is changing for the better. She knows of only two vets in a 50-mile radius that still do the procedure.
“A lot of veterinarians aren’t actually learning that procedure in med school anymore,” Roberts said, “because of how inhumane it is.”