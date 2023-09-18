West Lafayette police say they're searching for whoever broke into a Grant Street residence and stole a rental car they then used to rob the Circle K gas station at 1209 Sagamore Parkway W. early Monday morning.
Officers were able to determine that a male subject had reportedly entered the store, displayed a firearm and then fled in a vehicle with an as-yet-to-be-determined amount of cash from the register, according to a news release. Officers obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a Purdue University police officer found the suspect vehicle, parked and unoccupied, near the intersection of Vine and Sylvia streets in West Lafayette.
West Lafayette officers, who were assisted by officers with the Purdue department and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, established a perimeter in the area around the vehicle. A coordinated search of the area was conducted, but the suspect was not found, the release said. The suspect vehicle was impounded and transported to WLPD for evidence processing.
About 5:20 a.m., the suspect vehicle from the robbery was reported as a stolen vehicle to WLPD. The victim alleged that an unknown person or persons had entered his friend’s home at 434 N. Grant St., West Lafayette, overnight and stolen items from the home, and his rental car, which had already been used in the robbery, was also missing.
These incidents are still being actively investigated, police said.