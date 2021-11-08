Not getting enough money from banks? Burst might help.
The founder of Burst says it’s is the first new bank that uses decentralized finance aimed at Generation Z — the demographic born after 1996, according to the Pew Research Center.
Sameer Kapur, Burst’s co-founder and a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, said he created Burst to help students earn more than traditional banks.
When one deposits money in their savings account, typical banks will give them 0.01% in returns, which is nothing, he said.
Chase Bank offers 0.01% annual percentage yield for individual savings accounts, according to its website.
Kapur said decentralized finance is a new technology that replaces the middlemen with code and helps save a lot of money.
Decentralized finance loosely describes an alternative finance ecosystem where consumers transfer, trade, borrow and lend cryptocurrency, according to The New York Times.
“A lot of these banks have middlemen that are taking a portion of your earnings. When you take inflation into account, you’re actually losing money.”
“Burst gives users 10% annual percentage yield,” Kapur said.
The app is targeted at Generation Z because the founders had experience in working with this demographic.
“We looked at our backgrounds, met co-founders from financial technology companies and looked at our state of financial technology,” he said.
Kapur said his team was interested in solving the problem of low returns on bank savings through decentralized finance and cryptocurrency.
“We realized (decentralized finance) was way too hard for a regular student to use,” he said. “It’s complicated. The tools weren’t built for average users.”
Burst was built to make decentralized finance more accessible to students, he said.
It works like a typical app that students are familiar with, like Venmo or Robinhood, Kapur said.
“It’s an interface that makes it accessible (to Generation Z users),” he said.
Kapur spent the summer working with Pear VC, a firm that raises capital and pitches to other investors. Pear VC has funded successful companies like DoorDash when they were founded.
Though Burst was unveiled only four weeks ago, more than 1500 people have signed up on its waitlist. The app is set to release later this year, Kapur said.
Burst’s founders tested their product with several users and said they received an outpour of positive comments, but because the product is new, some don’t quite believe in it.
Kapur approaches such skepticism towards Burst by helping people understand what happens behind the scenes in banks.
He said traditional banks are built on an aging infrastructure that is not built to serve this generation.
“Once you try Burst,” he said,” you really understand what’s going on, and you see the benefits.”
Anyone interested in signing up for Burst’s waitlist can do so at joinburst.com.