A 22-year-old West Point, Indiana, man has been charged after police allegedly found an illegally owned handgun and nearly 30 grams of marijuana in a traffic stop earlier this month.
Warren Jay Dicks was driving a white Ford near the intersection of Northwestern and Stadium avenues on the night of Sept. 10 when a Purdue University Police Department officer pulled him over for a broken taillight, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today.
The officer learned Dicks does not have a driver's license and, upon questioning, Dicks reportedly told the officer about a loaded 9 mm handgun in the console of his car. Officers also found baggies, scales and a jar with 26.9 grams of marijuana, according to the court record.
Dicks is charged with several crimes, including dealing and possession of marijuana; being a felon carrying a handgun without a license; and driving without a license with a prior conviction.
No court hearings are currently scheduled, but prosecutors have filed a motion asking for DNA and fingerprint samples.