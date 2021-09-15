In the eyes of Garry Kasparov, who fled Russia in 2013, the United States is still the "best place in the world," despite its flaws.
Freedom is about the ability to choose your own path, Kasparov told students and faculty during his conversation with Purdue President Mitch Daniels Tuesday night.
“With all the problems that America is facing, it is still the best place in the world," he said. "Trust me, I’ve traveled around the world, and here is where you have a chance to realize your potential.”
The conversation with Kasparov, who is also a former world chess champion and pro-democracy activist, kicked off the Presidential lecture series for the fall.
After meeting with more than 50 students from the Purdue Chess Club late in the afternoon, he ended the day in Loeb Playhouse talking to Purdue President Mitch Daniels about the future of freedom.
Kasparov retired from professional chess in 2005 to join the Russian pro-democracy movement. When he received the invitation to come speak at Purdue, he didn’t hesitate.
“I saw an opportunity for me to explore and look for opportunities to work together with faculty and students on projects domestically and internationally, defending democracy and human rights,” he said.
Kasparov grew up in the Soviet Union. “Being attached to the country made you political by definition,” he said.
Chess is a significant game where he grew up, Kasparov said.
“Chess was an important ideological tool for communist propaganda to demonstrate intellectual superiority of the regime,” he said.
An opposer to Vladimir Putin, Kasparov said that his desire to make more of an impact pushed him into activism.
“Watching Putin’s rise was painful,” he said. “I knew I couldn’t make the same kind of difference with chess. I was still the strongest player, but I always wanted to be on the cutting edge (of the pro-democracy movement).”
Although he said his fight against the rise of Putin’s dictatorship was unsuccessful and several of his friends and allies were imprisoned or killed, Kasparov does not regret anything he’s done in standing up for democracy and human rights.
Kasparov, who has since moved from Moscow to New York City in 2013, has been living in exile since.
He always strived to be on the frontline of the democracy movement because he knew he could make a difference.
“That’s the lesson from my late mother,” he said. “‘If not you, who else?’”