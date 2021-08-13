Sophomore wide receiver TJ Sheffield has been charged with battery against a public safety official after he bit a paramedic on May 1.
Sheffield's roommate dialed 911 at 2:22 a.m. to report that he believed Sheffield had alcohol poisoning, and there was blood in his vomit, according to Tippecanoe County 911 center incident notes cited in a probable cause affidavit. Paramedics arrived 20 minutes later and described Sheffield as "unruly."
After Sheffield calmed down, he was reportedly loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.
When one of the paramedics reached over him to fasten a restraint, Sheffield "forcefully" bit her on the right forearm, according to the probable cause affidavit. The paramedic had to pull back on Sheffield's hair to release the bite.
Sheffield was not arrested at the time and has been seen recently at football team practices.
He was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2020, playing in all six games and retiring 19 kickoffs for 397 yards.
A jury trial is preliminarily set for Sept. 22, according to court records.