Ukrainian Purdue math Professor Oleksandr Tsymbaliuk wore a sign on Tuesday that said “Stop Russian's assault” following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine Wednesday night. Tsymbaliuk said he was from Kharkiv, an area that has reportedly been under fire since last night, and has parents and grandparents living in the city.
Why are you wearing a sign that said “Stop Russian’s assault?”
Today overnight at 5 am Ukrainian time (and) at 10 pm EST, Russia invaded Ukraine, a completely peaceful country, in the attempt to bring it back to the Soviet Union. The civilians are dying, my parents are hiding in bomb shelters. My native town is 80 kilometers from the bombings, and there were attacks and bombs and the sound of explosions all of today starting from 5 a.m. Ukrainian time.
What are your thoughts and opinions on the conflict?
It is true that the United States and Europe, especially the United States. President Biden was saying over the last month that some invasions will happen, whether small or big, just part of the eastern border or nationwide. Europe wasn't reacting much until the last week. The tragic news is that now people are dying. The worst thing that the U.S. and the entire world is going to impose is a sanction, which for the Russian Federation means nothing.
There are still flights flying to Moscow. Business is prospering in Russia. Yes, it is true that their banks give our nation some currency change, but there is still everything going on. Because everyone in Europe is afraid of losing contact with Russia, who is the main supplier for gas.”
You wrote "assassination of Ukraine" on a chalkboard in your class today, what did you mean by that?
It means the assassination of the people of Ukraine, of civilians. Several children were killed in the early morning, people died. They already took care of the Chernobyl station. There are no understandable consequences for the rest of Europe. So in short, they bombed (all of the) military facilities of Ukraine, and now they're just taking the city. I have Russian tanks in the suburbs of my native city.
Do you have any advice for Ukrainian students worried about their families & do you know anyone that's been affected by this?
For those students or staff members or faculty, just hope every one of their relatives will be safe, as much as they can be, because people are hiding in the suburbs because of the bombs. People are hiding in bomb shelters like my parents and my grandparents, who survived the Second World War and never dreamt that their neighbor, the country (that) they have a lot of common culture (and) history with would be different and that they would attack.
Why are you speaking out?
I want to make people aware of what's going on. When I read American news, there are many people who hear what's going on, but also many people think just about how the gas price is going to change what the consequences are for Americans. I just asked you to think globally (about) what's going on, because Ukraine is one of the biggest countries in Europe. And if they conquer, Ukraine, they may go further. So there are no limits for this.