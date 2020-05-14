Emily Bretscher’s Big Ten title headlined the four medals won by Boilermakers at the Big Ten Championships, helping Bretscher and Adam Soldati garner Big Ten Diver and Diving Coach of the Year the honors Wednesday.
Soldati was recognized as the Big Ten Diving Coach the year for the ninth time overall, most among the league’s active coaches., according to a news release. In his 15 seasons at Purdue, he has won the award three times (2009, 2014, 2020) for his work with the women and six times (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017) with the men.
The nine total awards are believed to be tied for the second most in conference history, behind only Indiana’s Jeff Huber (13). The Big Ten’s end-of-the-year awards for swimming & diving were established for the women in 1984 and 1987 for the men.
Bretscher was also named the Big Ten Diver of the Championships after medaling on both springboards and being a championship finalist on the platform. She won the Big Ten title on 3-meter, the first conference title for the Purdue women since Purdue Athletics Hall of Famer Casey Matthews (2009-14) in 2014.
Beginning in 2015, the Big Ten coaches opted to move the voting for swimming & diving’s yearly awards until after the NCAA Championships. That’s part of the reason why Bretscher has become the Boilermakers’ second female winner of Big Ten Diver of the Year. Purdue Athletics Hall of Famer Carrie McCambridge (2003-06) was the Big Ten Diver of the Year in 2004 and 2006. As the NCAA champion on 3-meter in 2013, Casey Matthews likely would have been the Big Ten Diver of the Year that season if the voting had been held after the national championship meet instead of after the Big Ten Championships.