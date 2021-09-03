Purdue University has a history of Giant Leaps; it leaped into the sky when it established the first university-owned airport and when it financed Amelia Earhart’s “flying laboratory,” and it leaped into the stars with alumnus Neil Armstrong. Though Purdue’s Giant Leaps are nothing short of monumental, it must not forget where the Leaps began — Earth.
The Exponent reported last week that Purdue students are struggling to stay cool in its top story, “Hot as hell.” Though sources indicated the extreme temperatures are “typical,” this is not to say the problem is not severe.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention calls extreme heat one of the most life-threatening weather hazards. The problem here is so grave that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has released guidance warning Hoosiers about the dangers of high temperatures.
Data suggests the problem will only intensify. Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute predicted earlier this month that the number of days each year that would constitute an “excessive heat warning” could more than quintuple in the coming decades.
Purdue’s College of Agriculture summarized in its Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment that the coming decades would hold higher temperatures and more frequent extreme heat as a result of “heat-trapping gases, produced by humans burning fossil fuels, continuing to accumulate in the atmosphere.”
Purdue University professor of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Matthew Huber put it best in an interview with the IndyStar when he told readers to imagine that the hottest, muggiest weather conditions they’d ever experienced lasted two months. That could be our new summer.
To give credit where credit is due, Indiana lawmakers have taken necessary first steps in combating climate change. West Lafayette committed to cutting carbon emissions by 20% every four years in 2019, but without Purdue’s pledged support, the goal puts an impossible responsibility on the city.
As an institution of higher learning, Purdue is obligated to consider its environmental impact and lead the community, both locally and nationally, in enacting solutions. IU has already pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050, and Ball State University to save more than $2 million annually in energy costs on its path to neutrality by 2030.
Purdue must cooperate with the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette to meaningfully curtail the carbon emissions causing Indiana’s extreme heat to better protect the Purdue community.
Purdue University: your next Giant Leap should be to carbon neutrality.
-Daphne Hulse, environmental science student and Nathan Miller, political science student