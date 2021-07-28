Dark mode may not help your phone battery life as much as you think, but it may be helpful in other ways, a Purdue study finds.
When Android and Apple operating system updates gave users the option to put their smartphones in dark mode, the feature showed potential for saving the battery life of phones by using less power than lighter-colored pixels, according to a Purdue News release. But dark mode is unlikely to make a big difference to battery life with the way that most people use their phones on a daily basis, according to a new study by Purdue University researchers.
“When the industry rushed to adopt dark mode, it didn’t have the tools yet to accurately measure power draw by the pixels,” Charlie Hu, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, said in the release. “But now we’re able to give developers the tools they need to give users more energy-efficient apps.”
Based on their findings and using tools they built, Purdue researchers clarified the facts about the effects of dark mode on battery life and recommended ways that users can already take better advantage of power saving features.
The team's study reportedly looked at six of the most-downloaded apps on Google Play, which are Google Maps, Google News, Google Phone, Google Calendar, YouTube and Calculator. The researchers analyzed how dark mode affects 60 seconds of activity within each of these apps on the Pixel 2, Moto Z3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5.
Hu’s team studied only Android apps and phones, but the research may have similar implications for Apple phones, starting with the iPhone X, per the release. The team recently presented this work at MobiSys 2021, a conference by the Association for Computing Machinery.
One fact the group found was that dark mode only makes a noticeable difference to battery life in certain scenarios.
"Smartphones that came out after 2017 likely have an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen," the release said. Because this type of screen doesn’t have a backlight like the LCD (liquid crystal display) screens of older phones, the screen will draw less power when displaying dark-colored pixels. OLED displays also allow phone screens to be ultrathin, flexible and foldable."
Hu said the brightness of OLED screens largely determines how much dark mode saves battery life. The software tools that Hu and his team have developed are based on new patent-pending power modeling technology they invented to more accurately estimate the power draw of OLED phone displays.
"Many people use their phone’s default auto-brightness setting, which tends to keep brightness levels around 30%-40% most of the time when indoors," the release said. "At 30%-50% brightness, Purdue researchers found that switching from light mode to dark mode saves only 3%-9% power on average for several different OLED smartphones."
This percentage is small enough that most users wouldn’t notice any longer battery life. But the higher the brightness is when switching from light mode to dark mode, the higher the energy savings will be.
The release gave a couple scenarios to show the findings.
The first scenario was switching from light mode to dark mode on a sunny day.
If you’re using an OLED phone in light mode while sitting outside watching a baseball game on a bright and sunny day, and your phone is set to automatically adjust brightness levels, then the screen will become really bright, which drains battery life.
The Purdue study found that switching from light mode to dark mode at 100% brightness saves an average of 39%-47% battery power. So turning on dark mode while your phone’s screen is that bright could allow your phone to last a lot longer than if you had stayed in light mode.
According to the release, other tests done by the industry haven’t analyzed as many apps or phones as Hu’s team did to determine the effects of dark mode on battery life or used as accurate methods.
The other scenario given was using dark mode to go easier on your eyes without draining your phone’s battery faster.
Typically, increasing your phone’s brightness drains its battery faster, but the release said that it has been found that lower brightness levels in light mode result in the same power draw as higher brightness levels in dark mode.
"Using the Google News app in light mode at 20% brightness on the Pixel 5, for example, draws the same amount of power as when the phone is at 50% brightness in dark mode," it said. "So if looking at your phone in dark mode is easier on your eyes, but you need the higher brightness to see better, you don’t have to worry about this brightness level taking more of a toll on your phone’s battery life."
According to the release, Hu and his team built a tool that app developers can use to determine the energy savings of a certain activity in dark mode as they design an app. The tool, called a Per-Frame OLED Power Profiler (PFOP), is based on the more accurate OLED power model that the team developed. The Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization has applied for a patent on this power modeling technology. Both PFOP and the power modeling technology are available for licensing.
Another fact noted is that your phone doesn’t accurately measure battery usage by the app.
Both Android and Apple phones come with a way to look at how much battery power each individual app is consuming. This feature can give you a rough idea of the most power-hungry apps, but Purdue researchers found that Android’s current “Battery” feature is oblivious to content on a screen, meaning it doesn’t consider the impact of dark mode on power consumption.
Hu’s team has also developed a more accurate way to calculate battery consumption by the app for Android, and actually used the tool to make the study’s findings about how much power dark mode saves at certain brightness levels. Unlike Android’s current feature, this new tool takes into account the effects of dark mode on battery life.
The tool, called Android Battery+, is expected to become available to platform vendors and app developers in the coming year.
For more information on the researchers’ technology available for licensing, the release said to contact Matthew Halladay at mrhalladay@prf.org and include the track code 2021-HU-69505.