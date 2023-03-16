Purdue has partnered with Veo, a micromobility company, to bring stand-up and seated electric scooters to the West Lafayette campus beginning Friday.
To use one of the electric scooters, an individual must download the Veo – Shared Electric Vehicles app on their smart phone and set up an account, including payment information, according to a Purdue news release Thursday.
Operators are encouraged to wear a helmet and must follow all state, county, city and Purdue rules and regulations, summarized below. Electric scooters are classified as electric or motor-powered vehicles, which are covered in Section 5 of Purdue’s regulations.
* Ride on streets or designated bicycle and multi-use paths; do not ride on sidewalks.
* Observe stop signs and other traffic control signals.
* Observe the direction of travel on one-way streets.
* Obey applicable speed limits.
* Dismount and “walk” the device across designated pedestrian crossing areas and other locations where posted.
* Provide a white light on the front of the device that is visible for at least 500 feet and a red light or reflector on the rear of the device at night.
* The carrying of any other person is prohibited.
* The carrying of any article that prevents the operator from using both hands on the handlebars is prohibited.
* No more than two devices may be ridden next to each other.
* Park only in campus bicycle racks or on pads that are provided specifically for bicycle and EMPV use.
Veo was selected through a request for proposal process due to its experience at other universities, its commitment to safety and its technological developments that will aid in better riding and parking behaviors, according to the news release. Examples include an education-mode toggle option within the app so new riders can safely learn to accelerate and brake with a reduced maximum scooter speed; an audible feature that alerts riders when they are entering a no-ride zone and what to do; and integrated turn signals and lights on the scooters. Additional information is included on the Veo website.
Veo was created in 2017 by two Purdue alumni - Candice Xie, a graduate student from the Krannert School of Management, and Edwin Tan, a graduate student in the School of Mechanical Engineering, according to previous reporting - who worked with the Purdue Foundry to launch their startup company.
Questions about active Veo rides or issues with the app should be conveyed directly to Veo through the app, emailing hello@veoride.com or calling 855-VEO-2256 (855-836-2256).