Purdue's board of trustees approved multiple projects and degree programs Friday morning. Here are some highlights:
Replacement of wireless access points
Trustees approved a $2 million plan to replace the wireless access points on all Purdue campuses.
“We want to make sure we stay connected around campus,” trustee Don Thompson said.
The plan includes replacing 4,000 wireless access point in university residences this summer, and later expanding to all university buildings over a five-year period.
New degree programs
The board approved a new master's program in dietetics on the West Lafayette campus, a real estate program in Krannert and a bachelor's program in cybersecurity on the Northwest campus.
Provost Jay Akridge said the dietetics graduate degree is being created because starting in 2024, a minimum of a master's degree will be required to enter the nutrition profession.
The board approved the establishment of the Dean V. White Real Estate Program in the Krannert School of Management.
“It's quite an industry, especially in the last couple, three years," Trustee Michael F. Klipsch said. "When we made the announcement about this program, I can't tell you how many folks in different parts of the country, different universities confirmed the need.”
Akridge said the bachelor's in cybersecurity follows a national trend in the increase of cybersecurity jobs.
“The US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts cybersecurity jobs will grow by a third in 2020 to 2030 in the US,” Akridge said.
Civic literacy spreads to all Purdue campuses
The board approved civic literacy requirements at Purdue Northwest, Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Schools at IUPUI.
Akridge said the other campuses wanted to personalize the civic literacy requirements before implementing them, but no major changes were made.
University Senate Chair Steve Beaudoin said 149 students have passed their civic literacy test so far and more than 4,000 students have taken a class fulfilling their requirement over the last year.
Indiana State Board of Animal Health
The board approved the appointment of Darryl Ragland as the new Purdue representative on the state's Board of Animal Health. Ragland has expertise in swine medicine, Indiana’s livestock and poultry and has previous experience working with the board.
New name for the Honors College
Trustees approved naming the Honors College after John Martinson, a Purdue alumnus and venture capitalist, for a large donation, although they did not say how much it was.
“His gift will enable innovative new programming in the Honors College and help the goal of moving the college into the top five nationally. We are deeply grateful for Mr. Martin's generousness and continued support at Purdue,” trustee JoAnn Brouillette said.
University Senate chair: Too many senators?
Beaudoin presented on the actions the University Senate is taking to reduce sexual violence on campus.
He said the group has included modules to educate students about sexual violence if they are interested. Beaudoin said he also hopes to make the modules mandatory, but they are voluntary for now. He did not elaborate on how these modules would differ from the related training new students are already required to take.
Beaudoin said the University Senate plans to hold professors found to have committed sexual violence accountable by documenting it in their portfolio for all academic reviews for a period of five years.
“We'd like to see a much more robust code of conduct so that it's absolutely clear and every faculty member is well aware that this is how we're going to behave,” Beaudoin said.
Beaudoin also said he believes there are too many senators in the University Senate and the organization would be more efficient and just as representative with fewer people. Beaudoin said the high number of required senators per college forces professors who don’t want to be senators to join.
“We have people serving on the senate who don't want to be there,” he told the trustees, three of whom said previous chairs have also expressed similar opinions.
Beaudoin also said he believes senators should be limited to one term in a lifetime.
“Right now people can be on the senate for six consecutive years and then they have to come off, but then they can come right back onto the senate after a certain amount of time," he said. "And lifers on the senate are not helpful."
Zucrow High Speed Propulsion lab
Trustees approved a $73 million renovation of the Zucrow High Speed Propulsion Lab in Discovery Park. The project includes construction of the new 54,500-square-foot research and testing facility consisting of multiple reinforced concrete test cells, laser labs, control rooms, workshops, assembly areas and administrative support space, Associate Vice President of Physical Facilities Jason Wasson said.