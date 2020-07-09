Purdue extended the deadline for international undergraduate students to select the online option for fall classes until July 23, per an update posted on the Protect Purdue website Wednesday.
Students who opt in to online classes between Monday and July 23 will be able to register for online classes through open-class registration beginning July 24, the website states.
This extension comes days after the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, released new guidelines regarding international students. The announcement released Monday said international students may not remain in the country for the Fall 2020 semester if taking a fully online course load, or if their universities unexpectedly switch to fully online learning partway through the semester.
Under Purdue’s hybrid approach to courses in the fall, international students who select to return to campus will be permitted to remain in the country, as they take a portion of their classes in person or through the hybrid format. The Protect Purdue website states that while students are not limited to taking only one course — three credits — completely online, their entire schedule cannot consist of online classes.
Additionally, the website states that international students will not be required to leave the country when classes switch to fully online operation after Nov. 24 for the remainder of the semester.
While the deadline has been moved back for international undergraduates, a Protect Purdue FAQ for international students still suggests students select the online option if they are unsure of their ability to return to campus in the fall, stating that they may face limited scheduling availability after the July 6 deadline.
Purdue will permit international students to petition to change their classroom enrollment from in-person to online on a limited basis if they encounter a “significant hardship” after the original July 6 deadline.
“A ‘significant hardship’ means a change of circumstances beyond the student’s control, which occurs after July 6 but before Aug. 1 and which negatively impacts the student’s ability to attend class on campus,” the website states. The University reserves the right to determine what situations constitute this classification on a circumstantial basis.
Students have until Aug. 1 to submit petitions through this form by selecting "request a significant hardship accommodation — online and residential experience." The website said there is no guarantee for a full schedule of online classes to be available to these students.
Students are also advised that if they select the Fall 2020 online option and then later decide to switch to on-campus learning, prior arrangements such as their housing contract, learning community placement and financial aid status cannot be guaranteed.