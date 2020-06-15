Country superstar Garth Brooks is planning to put on a concert at the end of June.
Where can you watch? At drive-in movie theaters across the country.
Brooks announced the full list of theaters playing the June 27 concert event on Monday. The following Indiana theaters have been selected to show the concert:
- Tri Way Drive-in: Plymouth
- Lake Shore Drive-in: Monticello
- Tibbs Drive In: Indianapolis
- Starlite Drive In: Bloomington
- Moon Lite Drive In: Terre Haute
- Bel-Air Drive-in: Versailles
- 49'er Drive-in Theatre: Valpariso
- M.E.L.S. at the Starlite: Thorntown
- Holiday Drive-in: Rockport.
The concert will be recorded in Nashville, and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per car or truck.
Brooks said in the statement that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”
Tickets will be on sale at 11 a.m. on June 19 on Ticketmaster.