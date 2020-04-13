The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended individuals wear cloth face coverings in public settings, especially in situations where maintaining physical distance is difficult.
The decision announced April 3 was a reversal of the CDC’s previous recommendation, due to recent research indicating asymptomatic individuals may spread the virus.
Qingyan Chen, a professor of mechanical engineering who studies indoor air quality and building ventilation systems, said even if you don’t show symptoms for COVID-19, if you have the virus, breathing, talking, coughing or sneezing will generate small droplets.
Wearing a mask will help contain these droplets, but the amount captured depends on the size of the droplets, he said.
"For larger droplets (10 micron or larger)," he said via email, "it would be 90% or higher. For small droplets, the capture efficiency is around 20-40%."
Wearing a mask imposes "a much lower risk to the people in the proximity around you,” he said.
If your hand touches a surface that’s come into contact with the virus, and you touch your face, the mask offers additional protection to ensure the virus doesn’t get into your mouth and nose, he said.
Chen said he wears a mask in public, like when he went to pick up his daughter and son-in-law at the airport. He commended the CDC’s decision.
Despite recent shortages of masks, other coverings will suffice, Chen said. Even if a tissue is covering one’s mouth when they cough, droplets travel a shorter distance, he said.
Chen said masks can be made from cutting materials from a new filter normally used in home heating/air-conditioning system.
A volunteer group called Greater Lafayette Sewing Masks has sewn and distributed more than 3,600 homemade masks for businesses and individuals in the Lafayette area, according to a press release.
“The private Facebook volunteer group currently holds 829 members, and a majority of those are cheerleading the group. I would estimate there are about 50 active sewing members,” communications coordinator Jodi Taylor said. “But we need more volunteers.”
Jada Haughey, one of the founders, said in a press release that the group’s mission is to show appreciation for local health care workers and those at risk.
While materials can be provided to individuals to sew, the group asks for completed masks to come back to centralized operations for distribution to ensure that requests are fulfilled. Aside from first responders and workers in direct contact with potential positive coronavirus patients, requests are first come, first serve.
“The group has opportunities for more than just sewing — some members pre-wash and cut fabric, while others run supplies and pick up completed masks,” the press release reads. “The whole operation is run off of porches, Google Forms, and Facebook Messenger, with as little contact as feasible.”