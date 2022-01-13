President of Morgan State University, David K. Wilson, will keynote the Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative celebration.
Wilson’s lecture is part of a week of events celebrating the life and legacy of MLK. Other events include a day of service focused on the theme of food justice, coordinated by the Civic Engagement and Leadership Development office, according to a Purdue press release.
In addition to the events, Black Voices of Inspiration, a Purdue choir, and a guest soloist will perform. Recipients of the 2022 Dreamer Award will also be recognized.
“President Wilson inspires the nation, and we are thrilled to have him share his experiences and motivate people to personal, civic and even career action,” said John Gates, vice provost for diversity and inclusion.
“As we honor the legacies of these two great institutions and our emergent partnership, I expect that we will engage with Dr. King’s vision of the beloved community. We invite all to join us for these exciting events.”
The lecture will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse on Purdue’s campus. It is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed.