Five faces stared awkwardly from their boxes within the large monitor in Superior Court 2, roughly 30 minutes after the scheduled time of a hearing that apparently wasn't supposed to happen.
Former Purdue professor Menashi Cohen, 68, was indicted in April on 19 counts including money laundering, corrupt business influence and theft. Three companies he and his ex-wife, Fran Cohen, owned were investigated and raided by local and state police in 2021. The businesses, Deal Zone, CD Land Inc. and Treasure on Pallets, were accused of stealing and reselling goods from many local retail stores like Target and Sears.
Cohen, in his most recent hearing Wednesday, asked the judge to lower his bond, which was at the time set at $50,000 cash and $250,000 surety. A surety bond would be paid by a third party acting as a guarantor if the person being bailed out doesn't appear at their next court hearing.
But Cohen sat alone in the courtroom at 11:08 Wednesday morning — eight minutes after the hearing was scheduled to begin. Judge Steven Meyer then entered the room and told Cohen that nobody involved in the case expected the hearing to be held Wednesday because apparently Cohen was placed on the Tippecanoe County Jail quarantine list. He later explained that Cohen himself didn't test positive, but he was exposed to someone who did.
Unbeknown to Meyer, Cohen's attorneys or Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett, the jail staff brought Cohen to the courthouse anyway. Meyer said that because Cohen was there, he would do his best to hold the hearing.
By 11:30, everyone involved in the trial was connected by Zoom, but technical difficulties persisted.
Jackie Bennett, one of Cohen's defense attorneys, had to hang up and reconnect because of poor connection, and his image froze more than once while questioning Cohen. Multiple questions and answers from both sides had to be repeated, and Cohen was denied a chance to speak with his lawyers in private after Meyer struggled for a few minutes trying to make a breakout room. Bennett suggested that Cohen speak with his sister, who was present in the back row, then have his sister call Bennett to relay the information, but Meyer ignored the request, saying the hearing must move on.
Between the occasional interruptions, Corbett argued that Cohen is a "flight risk," meaning he has motive and means to leave the state or even country after he posts bond, and therefore his bond should be kept high.
Through cross examination, Corbett established that Cohen, who now resides in northwest Indianapolis with his girlfriend, has family in Montreal, London, San Diego, Texas and Israel. Because his lease in Indianapolis ends in a month, he has no contractual obligation to stay in the city. But Cohen insisted that he will.
"I've been here since '87," he said. "My children are Hoosiers. This is where I am."
Corbett then brought West Lafayette Police Lt. Jon Eager, who shared her Zoom square, as a witness. Eager led the investigations into Cohen's business dealings.
Eager answered questions about Cohen's divorce, some documents from which give descriptions of the then-couple's finances and real estate. The case summary and marriage dissolution documents indicate that the Cohens own a home in Beverly Hills, California, valued at about $8.9 million.
Though he said he doesn't have information that implies they are still living in that house, he knows it was supposed to be sold by now and still hasn't been.
"Is it your understanding that there's some obligation to sell the house, or are the parties entitled to wait to get the best sale?" Bennett asked in his cross examination.
Eager said he doesn't know.
Cohen was difficult to find by traditional methods, Eager said. While being investigated, Cohen's address didn't appear on any of the databases police typically use. It was only though surveillance, he said, that WLPD found where he was living in Lafayette at the time. Eager mentioned that he still hadn't changed his address with the BMV, but Bennett challenged whether that could point to anything nefarious.
"If he moved too recently to be on a database, that doesn't mean he's hiding it from you, does it?" he asked.
Eager also mentioned $20,000 in loans Cohen received from his son and girlfriend, and another loan from an uncle, though he didn't say how much that one was.
But no proof was presented connecting the money loaned to Cohen by his family to the illegal business practices Cohen is accused of.
Cohen said after the trial — because he couldn't talk during the trial without speaking to his lawyer privately — that the loan from his uncle is from 1995. He added that he filed for a USPS change of address when he moved.
Bennett closed his arguments by saying that the $50,000 cash bond is 100 times greater than the typical bail for a level 5 felony — 17 of the 19 charges Cohen faces are level 6 felonies.
Meyer decided that while Cohen may pose some risk of flight, the bail that was originally set was too high. Cohen's new bail is set at $10,000 cash and $100,000 surety on the condition that Cohen's passport be turned over to the court before he bonds out, and that he doesn't leave Indiana without permission from the court.