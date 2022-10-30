Through the winding halls and dark corridors of Lilly Hall, a club of her own creation greets Cat Blanchard, a senior in the College of Sciences, with a fright.
Members of Haunter’s Studios watch movies and learn about the art of creating fear through practical effects and industry techniques. They will use the concepts they learned to create their own original films.
The club uses cameras and technologies provided by Purdue to create the films demonstrating the fascinating world of horror, said Vice President and junior in the College of Sciences, Will Caruso.
Phoebe Petsalis, the head of safety and a sophomore majoring in studio arts and technology, said she teaches about the practical effects behind the films with emphasis on affordability. She said she once created fake internal organs from household objects like spaghetti.
Blanchard said the club is currently preparing for their first event of the semester, the Haunted Lawn. The club will take over Krach lawn and will collaborate with other organizations to host booths, games and a scarezone.
“The ideas for this club were made in my mind after a visit to the Purdue Memorial Union’s haunted house last year,” Blanchard said.
Club members and volunteers have been training under Blanchard in the art of scare acting to make this event come alive. Blanchard said students will dress as clowns and carnies and will create a haunted lawn.
Blanchard said the haunted lawn almost didn’t happen at all. The money the club needed to host the event wasn't supplied by the Student Organization Grant Association Board because of the club’s low priority in their listings. But the Resident Hall Association was willing to partner with Haunter’s Studios to ensure club members could make it happen this Halloween, Blanchard said.
Their haunted lawn will take place on Krach Lawn on Oct. 31, from 7 to 10 p.m.
“This is just a taste of what we can do,” Blanchard said. “Next year we’ll try and go bigger.”