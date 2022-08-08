Brian Joshchko suggested he would, among other things, bring a community outreach dog and expanded social media presence to the Purdue University Police Department if he were selected as its next chief.
The Bradley University Chief of Police and former Senior Lieutenant at Marquette University was the first of three finalists for the position to present his ideas about the role and answer questions from community members.
He said campus involvement is one of the most important things a university police chief does, highlighting the need to build trust on a campus as diverse as Purdue’s.
Joshchko said programs like community outreach dogs are one example of what he could bring to Purdue if he became the new chief of police.
Marquette had a community outreach dog for people to have more positive interactions with police during a mental health crisis.
The most recent of these dogs, Nattie— who retired in 2020, would give people on campus the opportunity to pet her and spread smiles.
Social media is another way the department could reach more students, he said.
As an example, Joshchko pointed to a missing person case he had a few years ago.
One person who lived around Peoria, Illinois, went missing, and because of their social media post, someone was able to locate him near Chicago just hours after they made the post.
Joshchko said the biggest change in his daily life would be the amount of students.
There would be more students, he said. More people to get out and interact with.
Bradley has almost 6,000 students compared to Purdue’s nearly 50,000 — more than eight times the student body he has served as police chief for the past 11 years.
Joshchko also said the switch from a private university to public would be a change, but he is ready for a challenge in his career.
Purdue already is a great police force, he said, so there are several policies that would still be in place after he would take over.
The Crisis Intervention Team, for example, or the contemporary use of force policy, he said. The CIT is a group of officers who have taken a 40-hour course training them to better handle mental health crisis situations, he said.
During public questioning, a Purdue employee and member of a local diversity roundtable asked Joshchko what his plans would be to address theTippecanoe County commissioners recent resolution declaring racism in the county a public health crisis.
Joshchko said he was unaware of the resolution but said it is important to address something that has been enough of a problem to cause a declaration like that.
He said there is a lot of diversity training that he does with officers at Bradley and a lot of training already done at Purdue. He wants the police department to be a leader in the conversation to address the problem and create an environment that is welcoming to all students and people around campus.
It is important to have bias training, he said after the same person asked about the topic. He said it is an “eye-opening conversation” and is something they do at Bradley.
Some practices still might be added on to PUPD’s current practices under the potential chief Joshchko’s experience in Peoria.
The Bradley University Police Department has a student advisory board, he said, where a panel of students advise police on how they could best serve the student community.
Another practice they have in BUPD is participating in local events hosted by campus organizations.
Like “Walk-a-mile in her shoes,” where officers joined fraternity members in a sorority-hosted event by walking a mile in high-heeled shoes, or “coffee with a cop,” where the officers have coffee with students around campus to interact and form relationships with the student body.
Joshchko said he is excited for an opportunity to be considered for the chief of police position at a Big Ten university, he said. Neither Bradley nor Marquette have on-campus football or basketball, so spending games in a uniform instead of in the stands would be an experience he would enjoy having.
He said working at Purdue would be the “pinnacle” of his career.
“The Purdue University Police Department is well respected, has good leadership and all the pieces to be successful,” he said.