As the Purdue University Dance Marathon stretched into the morning, participants are doing a lot more than just dancing: They’re trying to stay awake.
For Saraf Bhuiya, a freshman in the College of Science, preparing for the long event wasn't difficult at all.
“I just slept like normal,” he said. “I woke up, had breakfast and came here.”
Some students opted for a nap during breaks, while students such as Kyndahl Bishop, a junior in the College of Science, found other means of staying awake.
“I've had four energy drinks and two lattes today,” said Bishop, who said he was at PUDM since 1 p.m.
Joey Gruber, a dance captain and member of the morale committee, said this is his third dance marathon.
“Honestly, I think just the morale around us and everybody here keeps you up,” he said. “Everyone just has an upbeat attitude, and then you look around and see all the Riley families here and just kind of makes you really give your all, knowing what you're doing for the cause that everybody's coming together for these 18 hours.”
But some forms of rest, like napping or sitting down, haven’t always been allowed, as participants staying on their feet for the entire 18 hours was heavily encouraged for past PUDM participants, The Exponent previously reported. These rules were removed to bring in more people to the event.
“We wanted to be more inclusive, just because some people can’t stand the entire time, and it was very much a turn-away for people. So it would make them leave a lot sooner,” said Katie Deming, the logistics executive for PUDM. “We wanted to make it more of an enjoyable event and make it more accessible so that people were able to enjoy the event.”