Purdue President Mitch Daniels spoke in a video Thursday morning admonishing students who neglected social distancing and mask-wearing protocols to visit bars on Saturday. Later that afternoon, the University reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases — 60.
The positivity rate among the 1,110 tests conducted on Tuesday as reported by the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard was 5.41%, over a point higher than Purdue's seven-day average of 4.35%. Purdue's reporting displays a two-day lag, so Tuesday's numbers are the most recent.
Nearly 70% of cases are related to activities of those living in congregate settings, according to a Thursday press release regarding the foreboding numbers. Purdue says it is responding by targeting random testing toward those spaces, and quarantining them as necessary.
Five congregate settings are under full quarantine and 38 are partly quarantined as of Thursday, a total of 43.
The dashboard showed 54 new cases on Monday with a 4.49% positivity rate. The rate was below 4% both times the University previously reported more than 50 new cases.
Daniels pointed to the looming Halloween holiday and another Purdue football game on Saturday as cause for concern about the coronavirus's spread.
"Honestly, I'm concerned as November arrives, and I think with good reason," Daniels said in the video. "And last weekend ... we really did not experience our finest moments. We had too many incidents of departure from the Purdue pledge.
"It only takes a few bad events to cause a real problem that is University-wide."
His video message included slides of Exponent coverage from over the weekend showing students in line at Breakfast Clubs and a football game watch gathering on the Memorial Mall.
Both Tippecanoe County and Indiana drastically eclipsed their previous one-day records for new COVID-19 cases in today's update of the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard.
The county recorded 150 new cases on Wednesday and spiked its seven-day average to 79 daily cases. More than 4,200 cases have been reported since March and, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.8%, 550 of those positive tests were recorded in the past seven days.
Indiana tallied 3,643 new cases on Wednesday according to the dashboard. Its previous daily high was 2,820 on Oct. 21.
The state also reported 33 new deaths spread over the last seven days, with 10 occurring on Wednesday. Three people have died of COVID-19 complications in Tippecanoe County since Oct. 15, and 16 have died since March.
The rises in case numbers and positivity rates have coincided with a larger number of Hoosiers hospitalized by the virus. The curve tracking hospitalizations in Tippecanoe County has rebounded to its high in May, as area hospitals were treating 82 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday.
One person among Purdue students and faculty is currently hospitalized, according to Purdue's dashboard.
Purdue tallied 270 positive tests in the seven-day period from Oct. 21 to Tuesday, its dashboard shows. There are 357 students and employees who currently carry the coronavirus, and about 10% of isolation and quarantine beds are occupied.
“The advent of colder weather and more indoor activity is absolutely contributing to some of the increases we are seeing nationwide and here,” said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical director of the Protect Purdue Health Center, in the press release. “We know where the preponderance of cases are, and we have a specific strategy to address and mitigate. We are proactively evolving and increasing our surveillance testing, which enables us to intervene quickly to limit the spread.
"We will continue to be vigilant and continue to urge everyone in our community to mask up, follow social distancing guidelines and protect each other as we go into these next critical weeks.”