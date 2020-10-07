Rebecca Nagle spoke about racial injustices that have oppressed the indigenous people of America for generations over YouTube Live on Tuesday.
Nagle is part of the Cherokee nation and is a two-spirit queer woman. Two-spirit is a term for a person of indigenous ancestry that is gender non-conforming and contains a man and woman spirit simultaneously.
She is the co-founder of FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, and is the host of the “This Land” podcast. Nagle is an artist, activist, teacher, community organizer and most recently a journalist and writer.
Native Americans weren’t categorized as citizens of the United States until the 1920’s. For Nagle’s tribe and many others, Nagle said this was not necessarily a good thing.
“My tribe, we became citizens of the United States a little earlier than that in the early 1900’s. It wasn’t for our benefit, our tribes actually fought against that process like hell”, said Nagle.
This, in turn, divided up tribal lands and allowed the implementation of shifting ownership from Native Americans to white people, which Nagle said she found rather ironic.
“We’re participating in the government that is occupying our lands and continues to occupy our lands,” she said. “And in many instances in violation of its own laws, and definitely in violation of international norms around indigenous rights.”
This and many other circumstances, like the lack of Native American representation in cartoons to premeditated sexual assault of indigenous women, illustrates a blatant disregard for indigenous people in our society, and many examples of this are still prevalent today.
Nagle also shared some stories about the plethora of sexual assault cases that plauge the tribes and communities of Native Americans. She said 8/10 indigenous women experience rape or abuse in their lifetime, ⅓ indigenous women experience rape or violence every year and 97% of survivors were assaulted by non-natives.
Tribal sovereignty allows Native Americans to rule over their lands, but there is an exception: they are not allowed to try people in court that are not a part of their tribe. This means that the men that sexually assault women from these tribes get away with it most of the time.
“We’re talking about systems, laws and structures that perpetuate sexal violence especially against vulnerable and oppressed groups of people,” Nagle said.
While traditional racism is the prejustices and discrimination based on race, erasure, a systemic tool to keep Native stories out of the conversation has been in play for hundreds of years, and is rarely discussed as a form of racism, she said.
“That ignorance that is in the general public, it shows up in judges, it shows up in justices, it shows up in members of congress, where not only the native and racist stereotypes showed up, but were not considered or were not thought about at all,” Nagle said. “We’re erased at every level.
Natives have gone through annihilation and assimilation, she said, and there are people who still minimize the existence of indigenous people in our society.
“We survived all those things for people to act like we didn't,” she said.
She said to simply pay attention and connect with the indigenous organizations all around you. Go to your local student centers and connect through the media. She said, good examples of these are the Texas Observer and Native American Journalist Association. Many other media outlets have a lack of Native American perspectives in the media.
“I think it's really important to engage with native media and native writers and people,” Nagle said.
Ultimately, Nagle wants to make the public more aware of what’s going on around them.
“One of the things that I’m really passionate about as a journalist is making these complex issues, that oftentimes are legal issues, understandable to the broader public,” Nagle said. “I believe the laws that govern our lives should be accessible to the citizens they impact.”