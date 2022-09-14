American rapper and singer Rico Nasty will likely be performing at Purdue on Oct. 1.
On their Instagram story, PSUB posted a series of hints announcing their upcoming concert on Oct. 1, including one this morning which says “This artist's first album was called Tales of Tacobella.”
“Tales of Tacobella” is Nasty’s debut album and was supported by her buzz single Hey Arnold feat. Lil Yachty, according to genius.com.
Nasty will kick off PSUB’s fall concert at 7 p.m. on Slayter Hill, according to the PSUB Instagram.