In the first month and a half on campus, students have struggled to navigate the crowded walkways, particularly along the major corridor in front of the Wilmeth Active Learning Center.
Pedestrians and bikes have faced off for space on their daily commute, and some of those collisions take place in the bike lane, where cyclists have right of way.
There have been over 600 pedestrian and cyclist citations distributed on campus since the beginning of the semester, Purdue Police Officer Geoffery Carlson said.
According to PUPD, the WALC corridor is a particularly congested area for non-vehicular traffic. They are trying to address this problem by setting up more traffic signage in the area.
Officers say they hope the additional signage will make bike laws clearer, as the signs would specify where bikes and pedestrians should and should not be traveling and when they must yield to intersecting traffic.
Officer Wilcher Smith said officers have been running into several issues as they work with Purdue to implement the signage.
“I’ve been in contact with my command staff about it, and we’re going to try to work on signage,” he said. “There’s just a lot of issues around campus that we’re trying to work out.”
In a recent cycling safety meeting held by the Purdue Cycling Club, Carlson said Purdue had exhibited hesitancy for additional signage because of concerns it would not be “aesthetically pleasing.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty did not comment on the aesthetic nature of the signs or the cause for Purdue’s hesitancy as of Wednesday evening.
“It appears that there are signs outside WALC telling cyclists to yield to pedestrians,” Doty said.
Smith said the available signage Doty referenced is not enough and said there was one sign outside of WALC.
“That sign way down there, that’s pretty much the only signage that’s here that says yield to pedestrians,” Smith said. “We would like more signage out here.”
Purdue bike officers are even avoiding ticketing in this area because of the lack of explicit signage and the lack of student knowledge about the rules.
“We don’t feel comfortable enforcing (bike laws) without good signage,” he said.
Police aren’t the only people concerned about the congestion in the area. Several students have expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the WALC corridor traffic flow.
“It’s kind of complex, just because you have the bikers coming from several different angles, and I almost hit several people before,” said Aiden Hendrickson, a junior in the College of Engineering.
Vinay Pundith, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said he had almost been involved in a collision.
“A skateboarder almost hit me this morning,” he said. “He was coming here, and I was trying to cross. It didn’t quite work out.”
Both said additional signs posted in front of WALC would help to reduce collisions.
“If you have signs, people pay more attention to sense of direction and they’re aware that there’s oncoming traffic,” Hendrickson said. “If you have a sign that’s super vibrant, that’ll grab people’s attention and prevent potential wrecks.”