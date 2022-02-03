A civil war kicked off with two teams on different sides of Krach Lawn.
The only way to be a part of a team was to be named Andrew.
A new private society, called the “council of Andrews,” held a massive snowball fight on Krach lawn for the first proposed “Andrew outing.” The fight lasted about 10 minutes, leaving behind nothing but fallen Andrews in a foot of freshly-fallen snow.
In one sudden charge, both groups sprinted towards each other. Snow was sent hurling in every direction as it was kicked and packed into snowballs, creating a louder reaction from onlooking students.
A small crowd gathered around Krach Lawn, cheering on the horde of Andrews as they pelted their opponents with the abundance of snow.
Eventually, one team of Andrews overtook the other.
“It feels amazing that the better side prevailed,” Andrew Moodie, a sophomore in the College of Engineering said. “We’ve been training all our lives. We were born for this.
“Andrews rise up!”
The “council of Andrews” is a term coined by Andrew Johnson, a junior in the College of Engineering. A multitude of Purdue Andrews were invited into a GroupMe group chat.
“My name is Andrew, and there are other people named Andrew,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to bring people together.
“I added every Andrew I’ve been in a group with and encouraged them to do the same. It’s just going to keep growing until all the Andrews come together.”
The inspiration behind bringing together all Purdue Andrews came from the “Josh Fight” in 2021, where hundreds of Joshes battled with pool noodles for the “right” to the name Josh last April.
“We had to do something to get together without being indoors,” said Andrew Warrick, a fifth year in the College of Agriculture. “I thought we could have a snowball fight.”
The Andrews first heard about the event from a Reddit post and from word of mouth. The Reddit post was a flier that was titled, “Battle of the Andrews” and urged for them to join the “Andrew snow showdown” in Krach Lawn.
“My phone was bombarded with people sending me the Reddit post,” said Andrew Thonae, a sophomore in the College of Science.“I thought it was hilarious. I joined it immediately.”
Johnson said he wanted a wholesome collection of Andrews to come out of the snowball fight. The group continues to talk daily on GroupMe.
While the Andrews didn't know each other beforehand, Warrick said they felt as if they were already friends.
“I would like to see us hang out more often than just this one time.”