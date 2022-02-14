This Valentine’s Day at Purdue, there’s something for everyone, no matter with whom you’re celebrating.
Even though she’s single, Courtney Walter, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said Valentine’s Day is her favorite holiday.
“Pink is my favorite color, and I think it’s just a wholesome holiday,” she said. “Everyone thinks you need a significant other to enjoy the holiday, but it’s fun to show appreciation to everyone, be grateful for what you already have and to just love yourself.”
Walter is living in her sorority house for the first time this year, and she wants to show her gratitude for her sisters.
“I love my sorority, so I’m going to give little gifts to all my sorority sisters to show my appreciation to them, and maybe I’ll buy myself some flowers, too,” Walter added.
Some students said they will be going out, while others will stay in.
“I’m going to be hanging out with my also single friends,” said Mikayla Busse, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts. “We’re going to watch TV together and just hang out. We’re going to have fun even though we don’t have significant others to celebrate with.”
For others, Valentine’s Day is nothing more than another day of the week.
“It’s gonna be like any other day for me,” said Jacob Wilson, a senior in the College of Engineering. “Pretty boring, just class and homework.”
Some planned on having a valentine, but their plans have changed.
Megan Berenyi, a sophomore in the College of Pharmacy, was in a relationship that recently ended.
“I’m sad about it (ending), but I’m going to have Galentine’s Day with some girls in my house,” Berenyi said. “I think it will be fun with them and make me feel a little better.”
Other students will be hitting the books for the holiday.
Matt LeFever, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said he’ll be spending his Valentine’s Day studying for an exam he has on the 15th. This is the reality for many students in classes like Legal Background for Business and Organic Chemistry II.
Still looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day? Attend the College of Liberal Arts’ trivia night at the Marriott Hall Atrium at 5:30 p.m.