More than 1,500 Purdue students graduated in two ceremonies Saturday in Elliott Hall of Music.
Since the first commencement ceremony in 1875, summer and winter commencements were added to each year’s spring commencement, making this commencement the 250th in Purdue’s history, according to a Purdue news release.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb helped commemorate the milestone with a keynote speech during the afternoon ceremony.
The morning ceremony included a keynote speech from Joe Watkins, co-founder of Socio, one of Purdue’s recent successful all-student startups.
Eligible to participate in Purdue’s summer commencement were 1,531 students, including 520 undergraduate, 620 master’s, 356 doctor of philosophy, 27 professional program candidates and eight educational specialists.
“We are immensely proud of these graduates of our university. Reading their names one by one at the university ceremony, as we do in spring, summer and winter commencements each year, is yet another manifestation of excellence at scale at Purdue,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said in the release.