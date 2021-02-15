Purdue announced that all in-person classes in West Lafayette "should be canceled or moved online on Tuesday" after declaring a snow emergency, according to an email sent out Monday evening.
The recent snowfall and worsening conditions has made travel unsafe for staff, faculty and off-campus students. The email notes that planned virtual meetings of courses should continue as scheduled.
Affected instructors are asked to communicate their plans and expectations directly to students, who are asked to check email and Brightspace regularly.
This semester's first Reading Day is scheduled for Wednesday.
The email states that predesignated essential personnel will operate under their department procedures, and nonessential personnel should work remotely if possible. Nonessential personnel should not report to campus for any shifts between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The campus adverse weather procedures are available online (pdf).
To check the status of CityBus, users can download the app or check the CityBus website.
Purdue officials are working with local and state emergency responders to provide assistance locally.
Any additional updates will be available on the University's campus emergency page.