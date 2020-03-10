11 a.m. Tuesday
Two more cases of COVID-19 that have tested positive have been confirmed by the Indiana State Department of Health. The individuals live in Adams and Boone counties. Additional updates will be provided by the ISDH later today.
The health department has also added a map of cases to its website: https://www.in.gov/isdh
12:20 p.m. Monday
A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Northeast Indiana, according to The Advance Leader, a newspaper in Noble County.
"There is a presumptive positive COVID-19 coronavirus test done for a patient who has symptoms consistent with that illness here at Parkview Noble (Hospital)," Noble County health officer Terry Gaff told the newspaper.
The tests were performed with the Indiana State Department of Health, and results were available Sunday evening.
The patient had recently been in Florida before returning to Noble County and becoming ill, Gaff said.
"Although it's impossible to be 100% certain, we feel it is likely he contracted the virus during his travel," he said.
9 a.m. Monday
Indiana's third case of coronavirus was confirmed in Avon late Sunday evening.
The Avon Community School Corp. was notified by the Hendricks County Health Department that an elementary school student tested positive for COVID-19, according to news reports.
As a result, the school corporation said in a statement, today will be a district-wide eLearning day.
The health department recommended that Hickory Elementary School be closed for two weeks through March 20, though the school corporation intends to continue providing education to Hickory students through "e-learning and other experiences."
Students and staff will plan to return on April 6, after the school's spring break.
This is now the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indiana, and the second one within Hendricks County. The first case of COVID-19 to be confirmed last week in Indiana was in Marion County.