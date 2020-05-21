New protocols will mandate people wear face coverings in certain Purdue campus spaces.
The Board of Trustees is set to ratify the new requirements Tuesday, a news release notes. The new rules, meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, will apply to all students, faculty, staff, visitors, vendors, suppliers and contractors.
The regulations include requiring face masks when entering a campus building and in its hallways, public spaces and common areas. This includes office and outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.
Individuals can bring their own masks or fill out an online request form for supplies. The release notes, however, that research groups and support personnel doing critical research on campus will be prioritized because of a limited supply of materials.
Other regulations include new building signage and marked pathways in buildings to promote social distancing. People on campus are further expected "to practice robust personal hygiene, including frequent hand-washing and sanitation of shared surfaces," according to the release.
Not complying with the new regulations could end in disciplinary action. Further guidance for campus will be released in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile in an interview with CNN, Purdue President Mitch Daniels has talked more on the safety precautions the University may take in the fall.
"All the students will be wearing masks," he said. "Many teachers we will insist teach only online, those who are in classrooms will be at a, I will say, extra protected distance, probably behind Plexiglas and so forth. We will offer online alternatives to all the big classes, courses that we teach, as a way both to de-densify the classroom. Almost every student is likely to take maybe one course online. Some of course who can't get to campus or prefer not to for a semester, we will accommodate them online entirely."