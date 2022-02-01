The latest guest of Mitch Daniels’ Presidential Lecture Series fills big shoes, managing monetary compensation after tragedy strikes.
Washington, D.C., attorney Kenneth R. Feinberg rose to prominence as the nation’s leading mediator of victim compensation funds, according to a Purdue press release. He was tasked with calculating and mediating billions of dollars in compensation for the relatives and victims of those who experienced firsthand some of the country’s worst tragedies: the Virginia Tech Shooting, the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing and the Sept. 11 attacks.
Feinberg’s relationship with Mitch Daniels goes back to 2001, when Daniels was serving as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, where he and Attorney General John Ashcroft interviewed Feinberg to design and administer the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Feinberg went on to serve as Special Master of the fund for 33 months pro bono.
“There was no hesitancy – it was a matter of public policy, and these programs are very rare,” Feinberg said. “It was a very unique situation and a very unique opportunity for the nation to rally around these victims, and you haven’t seen anything like it since.”
For the victim compensation fund, there were a staggering number of factors to consider: eligibility, methodology, proof of claim, due process, voluntary vs. mandatory participation and the source and sum of money to be distributed, Feinberg said.
“Overall, we paid over $7 billion in public taxpayer money to over 5,300 people who either died or were injured in 9/11,” he said. “The program was so open, so transparent, so generous, that 97% of all the eligible families that could apply did so.
“Only 3%, or 97 families, decided to litigate rather than come into the voluntary fund.”
Emotion is the most difficult aspect of designing such a fund, Feinberg said. The people he works with are angry, frustrated, often suffering and injured.
Feinberg said working the 9/11 attacks were hardly the most emotionally-charged job – he said all his jobs are – even though its publicity and magnitude were the greatest.
“Believe me, you better brace yourself, because the emotion is debilitating,” he said.
In his lecture, Feinberg said he wants to call to mind that, despite the political polarization and turmoil that America experiences today, it was not so long ago that the people of the U.S. were united around helping these victims. His lessons in the lecture will focus on how the law can be creatively tailored to help people and provide the immediate justice and compensation that they deserve, he said.
Feinberg has repeatedly convinced even his harshest critics and is described in his lecture series bidding as a spiritual leader, bearing the harshest burden of the emotional response of families, friends and the victims who approach him after tragedy.
In an interview with Purdue News, Feinberg summed up his volatile job:
“You become less a lawyer and more priest, a rabbi or a psychiatrist in meeting privately, in confidence with individual claimants, and that is horrific and extremely debilitating.”
