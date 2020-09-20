The Purdue Promise leadership program said in an email to students Sunday night that it will not host its three-week study-abroad trip to Spain or Scotland set for May 2021.
Purdue Promise has sent students to Spain since 2016 and was set to initiate a three-week program in Scotland this May before both trips were abruptly canceled by the University in early March.
The coronavirus’s spread has again derailed the trip abroad, Director of Purdue Promise Michelle Ashcraft said in an email to potential participants.
“Our hope is that once the pandemic is less of a threat to our health and safety and our budget is more certain, we will return to Spain and initiate travel to Scotland,” the director said. “At the earliest, that would be May 2022.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed the decision to suspend the summer program.
Students enrolled in Purdue Promise’s one-credit seminar course, GS 197, will receive more details about the cancellation during class this week, the email states.
On April 29 Purdue announced the decision to cancel all study-abroad programs scheduled for the Fall 2020 semester. Money was fully refunded to students who had paid tuition for the trips, according to previous Exponent reporting, but transportation costs were not reimbursed.