A three-year partnership has been formed between Purdue and Juncos Hollinger Racing, according to Purdue press release.
The partnership will establish internship opportunities and offer ideas for joint academic projects and collaborations. In addition, Juncos Hollinger Racing will participate in races like the Purdue evGrandPrix, which was held Thursday through Saturday.
"This dynamic partnership is beneficial for all groups involved, especially Purdue students who want to explore careers in motorsports, auto racing and the fast-changing mobility sector,” Danny White, manager of Purdue Motorsports and managing director of the evGrandPrix, said.
“Purdue has a longstanding history in motorsports, auto and mobility industries – and is eyeing the future. We have had many Purdue alums work with racing teams as engineers, managers and mechanics, along with logistics and hospitality. With many students now learning and designing autonomous systems, this partnership continues to build on Purdue’s reputation and strengthens the economic opportunities across Indiana,” White said.
“This is a great opportunity to meet more students who can be the next great designer or engineer or mechanic,” Ricardo Juncos, president of Juncos Hollinger Racing, said. “Our overall goal is to keep teaching the students so they can continue to advance.”