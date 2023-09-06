A former honors student and Purdue Student Government presidential candidate has been charged with five counts of fraud and six counts of forgery after allegedly forging 27 grade-change forms to raise his grade point average.
Starting in the fall semester of 2020, Mohamed Amine Bouftas allegedly found a copy of a “less commonly used” form that professors can use to change their students' grades, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. In that semester, Bouftas allegedly changed his F's, a D and an A- to all As.
For the next two academic years, Bouftas forged 27 forms to artificially inflate his grade to a 3.85 GPA, according to the affidavit.
On June 1, Purdue corrected his GPA, the court document said. Without the forms, Bouftas had a 1.68 GPA.
Purdue reportedly told detectives with the Purdue Police Department that a financial award Bouftas had received, as well as several federal, state and institutional aid student loans, required at least a 2.0 GPA and would not have been given with his actual GPA.
Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said Wednesday that Bouftas, whose address is listed in court documents as the 2400 block of Edison Drive in West Lafayette, is not enrolled, did not graduate and was not expelled. But he did not answer questions about how much money Bouftas received in financial aid or whether he was disciplined.
Bouftas, 23, was a senator of health and human sciences in Purdue Student Government, according to previous Exponent reporting, in the spring semester of 2022, when he unsuccessfully ran for president.
That same semester, he allegedly changed his F’s, D’s and a B+ to all A’s.
The associate dean of students first reported suspicions in March this year, after a professor reported she had not submitted one of the documents on which her signature had been forged. Police interviewed more than 25 professors and staff who said their names had been forged.
A group of professors who were able to access their class notes told police that Bouftas regularly did not attend class, submit assignments, complete homework or take tests, the court document said.
It is unclear from court and jail records whether Bouftas has been arrested.